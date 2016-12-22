Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year

Military & Defense
December 22, 14:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russia’s A-100 Premier systems are currently being tested with the help of a flying laboratory created on the basis of the A-50 aircraft
1 pages in this article
© Marina Lystseva/ITAR-TASS

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The flight tests of Russia’s A-100 Premier advanced aircraft radar are planned to start in 2017, United Instrument-Making Corporation CEO Alexander Yakunin told TASS on Thursday.

The Premier systems are currently being tested with the help of a flying laboratory created on the basis of the A-50 aircraft. The laboratory took to the skies for the first time this year, he said.

Gallery
10 photo
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

10 years of United Aircraft Corporation: military, civilian and transport aircraft

"Now checks of the electromagnetic compatibility of all the systems are underway along with the work to test protocols and regimes of information exchange and solve other design tasks. This is invaluable information, which helps maximally prepare the first A-100 serial-produced plane based on the Ilyushin Il-76MD-90A aircraft for flight tests, which are planned to begin next year," the CEO said.

According to the chief executive, this will be an absolutely new set of radar surveillance and observation with a considerably larger number of monitoring systems.

"A new computer center of incoming information processing has been established for this purpose along with operators’ new automated workplaces. The A-100 will be two or three times more powerful by its characteristics, including the target detection range, than its predecessor [A-50]," Yakunin said.

The A-100 is the next generation of long-range radar detection and control aircraft, which are employed to spot and track aerial targets and surface ships and inform command posts of automated control systems about the aerial and maritime situation. They can also be used for control of fighter jets and attack aircraft to aim them towards aerial, ground and sea targets and serve as an airborne command post.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Defense Aviation
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
New motor rifle division to guard Russia’s southern frontiers
15
Russian Marines: 'Victory is wherever we are!'
4
Sixth Varshavyanka class diesel submarine joins Russian Navy
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
2
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
3
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
4
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
5
Russian defense contractor to start working on 3rd generation doomsday planes
6
Defense minister says NATO continues military buildup near Russian borders
7
Norway urges complete ban of all scheduled international biathlon events in Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама