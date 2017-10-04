Back to Main page
Russian Space Forces facilities

Military & Defense
October 04, 15:30 UTC+3

Russian Space Forces day is marked on October 4

The Okno (Window) space surveillance station, operated by the Russian Space Force in Tajikistan. The facility consists of a number of telescopes in domes and is designed for the detection and analysis of space objects
The Okno (Window) space surveillance station, operated by the Russian Space Force in Tajikistan. The facility consists of a number of telescopes in domes and is designed for the detection and analysis of space objects
The Okno (Window) space surveillance station, operated by the Russian Space Force in Tajikistan. The facility consists of a number of telescopes in domes and is designed for the detection and analysis of space objects
© Oleg Davydov/ITAR-TASS
Titov Space Control Centre is Russian military and commercial satellite control centre and part of Russian Space Command. Photo: Galenki RT-70 radio telescope at a Kvant-D command and measurement complex which is part of the Titov Main Space Test Centre
Titov Space Control Centre is Russian military and commercial satellite control centre and part of Russian Space Command. Photo: Galenki RT-70 radio telescope at a Kvant-D command and measurement complex which is part of the Titov Main Space Test Centre
Titov Space Control Centre is Russian military and commercial satellite control centre and part of Russian Space Command. Photo: Galenki RT-70 radio telescope at a Kvant-D command and measurement complex which is part of the Titov Main Space Test Centre
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Russia's Space Forces missions include monitoring space objects and identification of potential threats in space and from space. Photo: Radar at Sokol airfield in Perm
Russia's Space Forces missions include monitoring space objects and identification of potential threats in space and from space. Photo: Radar at Sokol airfield in Perm
Russia's Space Forces missions include monitoring space objects and identification of potential threats in space and from space. Photo: Radar at Sokol airfield in Perm
© Donat Sorokin/ITAR-TASS
Voronezh radars are the current generation of Russian early-warning radar, providing long distance monitoring of airspace against ballistic missile attack. Photo: Voronezh radar station in Leningrad region
Voronezh radars are the current generation of Russian early-warning radar, providing long distance monitoring of airspace against ballistic missile attack. Photo: Voronezh radar station in Leningrad region
Voronezh radars are the current generation of Russian early-warning radar, providing long distance monitoring of airspace against ballistic missile attack. Photo: Voronezh radar station in Leningrad region
© Yuri Ivanov/ITAR-TASS
Don-2N radar, a large missile defense and early warning passive electronically scanned array radar outside Moscow
Don-2N radar, a large missile defense and early warning passive electronically scanned array radar outside Moscow
Don-2N radar, a large missile defense and early warning passive electronically scanned array radar outside Moscow
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Voronezh-DM, long-range surveillance radar, designed to track ballistic missiles, in south Russia's Armavir
Voronezh-DM, long-range surveillance radar, designed to track ballistic missiles, in south Russia's Armavir
Voronezh-DM, long-range surveillance radar, designed to track ballistic missiles, in south Russia's Armavir
© Valery Matytsin/ITAR-TASS
Control room of Voronezh-DM radar
Control room of Voronezh-DM radar
Control room of Voronezh-DM radar
© Ruslan Shamukov/ITAR-TASS
Russia's Space Forces perform a wide range of missions including spacecraft launches and placing military satellites into orbit. Photo: Soyuz U rocket carrying the military satellite blasts off from the launch pad at Plesetsk Cosmodrome, 2009
Russia's Space Forces perform a wide range of missions including spacecraft launches and placing military satellites into orbit. Photo: Soyuz U rocket carrying the military satellite blasts off from the launch pad at Plesetsk Cosmodrome, 2009
Russia's Space Forces perform a wide range of missions including spacecraft launches and placing military satellites into orbit. Photo: Soyuz U rocket carrying the military satellite blasts off from the launch pad at Plesetsk Cosmodrome, 2009
© Andrei Morgunov/ITAR-TASS
Plesetsk cosmodrome is used primarily for military launches. Photo: Soyuz-2 carrier rocket carrying Meridian military satellite seen on the lauch pad of the Plesetsk cosmodrome, 2009
Plesetsk cosmodrome is used primarily for military launches. Photo: Soyuz-2 carrier rocket carrying Meridian military satellite seen on the lauch pad of the Plesetsk cosmodrome, 2009
Plesetsk cosmodrome is used primarily for military launches. Photo: Soyuz-2 carrier rocket carrying Meridian military satellite seen on the lauch pad of the Plesetsk cosmodrome, 2009
© Andrei Morgunov/ITAR-TASS
Photo: The dome of a radiolocation station
Photo: The dome of a radiolocation station
Photo: The dome of a radiolocation station
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
TOP STORIES
