Russian Space Forces facilities

This week in photos: Arnold’s pretzel, a trio of ex-presidents and a tightrope in Prague

This week in photos: Arnold’s pretzel, a trio of ex-presidents and a tightrope in Prague September 29, 18:02

Plesetsk cosmodrome is used primarily for military launches. Photo: Soyuz-2 carrier rocket carrying Meridian military satellite seen on the lauch pad of the Plesetsk cosmodrome, 2009 © Andrei Morgunov/ITAR-TASS

Russia's Space Forces perform a wide range of missions including spacecraft launches and placing military satellites into orbit. Photo: Soyuz U rocket carrying the military satellite blasts off from the launch pad at Plesetsk Cosmodrome, 2009 © Andrei Morgunov/ITAR-TASS

Voronezh radars are the current generation of Russian early-warning radar, providing long distance monitoring of airspace against ballistic missile attack. Photo: Voronezh radar station in Leningrad region © Yuri Ivanov/ITAR-TASS

Russia's Space Forces missions include monitoring space objects and identification of potential threats in space and from space. Photo: Radar at Sokol airfield in Perm © Donat Sorokin/ITAR-TASS

Titov Space Control Centre is Russian military and commercial satellite control centre and part of Russian Space Command. Photo: Galenki RT-70 radio telescope at a Kvant-D command and measurement complex which is part of the Titov Main Space Test Centre © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

The Okno (Window) space surveillance station, operated by the Russian Space Force in Tajikistan. The facility consists of a number of telescopes in domes and is designed for the detection and analysis of space objects © Oleg Davydov/ITAR-TASS

The Okno (Window) space surveillance station, operated by the Russian Space Force in Tajikistan. The facility consists of a number of telescopes in domes and is designed for the detection and analysis of space objects

© Oleg Davydov/ITAR-TASS

Titov Space Control Centre is Russian military and commercial satellite control centre and part of Russian Space Command. Photo: Galenki RT-70 radio telescope at a Kvant-D command and measurement complex which is part of the Titov Main Space Test Centre

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Russia's Space Forces missions include monitoring space objects and identification of potential threats in space and from space. Photo: Radar at Sokol airfield in Perm

© Donat Sorokin/ITAR-TASS

Voronezh radars are the current generation of Russian early-warning radar, providing long distance monitoring of airspace against ballistic missile attack. Photo: Voronezh radar station in Leningrad region

© Yuri Ivanov/ITAR-TASS

Don-2N radar, a large missile defense and early warning passive electronically scanned array radar outside Moscow

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

Voronezh-DM, long-range surveillance radar, designed to track ballistic missiles, in south Russia's Armavir

© Valery Matytsin/ITAR-TASS

Control room of Voronezh-DM radar

© Ruslan Shamukov/ITAR-TASS

Russia's Space Forces perform a wide range of missions including spacecraft launches and placing military satellites into orbit. Photo: Soyuz U rocket carrying the military satellite blasts off from the launch pad at Plesetsk Cosmodrome, 2009

© Andrei Morgunov/ITAR-TASS

Plesetsk cosmodrome is used primarily for military launches. Photo: Soyuz-2 carrier rocket carrying Meridian military satellite seen on the lauch pad of the Plesetsk cosmodrome, 2009

© Andrei Morgunov/ITAR-TASS