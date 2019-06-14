Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Turkey has no intention to abandon S-400 deal, top diplomat says

Military & Defense
June 14, 11:54 UTC+3 ANKARA

Earlier, the United States stated that it will exclude Ankara from the F-35 program if Turkey buys the S-400 systems ftom Russia

Share
1 pages in this article

S-400 missile systems

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

ANKARA, June 14. /TASS/. Ankara is committed to purchasing the S-400 missile systems from Russia and has no intention to abandon the deal, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a meeting with the editors of the Anadolu news agency on Friday.

"We are committed to the S-400 deal and have no intention to back down. We had a demand for such systems, which was met with Russia’s assistance," he pointed out.

S-400 deal

News about Russian-Turkish talks on the delivery of the S-400 systems first came in November 2016. In September 2017, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara had signed a contract with Moscow on purchasing the S-400 complexes and made an advance payment. Ankara will begin the deployment of the S-400 systems in October 2019, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

Putin said at a press conference following talks with Erdogan that Moscow had decided to step up the delivery of the S-400 systems to Ankara. Erdogan, in turn, said on March 9 that Turkey would not abandon plans to purchase the Russian missile systems.

However, the United States continues attempts to stop Turkey from purchasing the Russian missile systems. Washington has stated that it will exclude Ankara from the F-35 program if Turkey buys the S-400 systems.

The S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the most advanced long-range anti-aircraft missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range ones, and can also be used against ground objectives. The S-400 system can engage targets at a distance of 400 km and at an altitude of up to 35 km.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Ensuring Russia’s security upon entry for over a century: Border Guard Service turns 101
12
Russia's Pacific Fleet celebrates its birthday
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s advanced Borei-A submarine to enter 2nd stage of shipbuilders’ trials — source
2
Putin notes terrorists in Syria defeated thanks in part to Moscow’s aid to Damascus
3
Turkey to retaliate if US takes sanctions over S-400 contract, says foreign minister
4
US dispatches USS Mason to Gulf of Oman after attack on tankers
5
Putin, Belarusian president plan to hold meeting soon
6
Russian embassy in Iran confirms rescue of 11 Russians from burning tanker
7
Turkey has no intention to abandon S-400 deal, top diplomat says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT