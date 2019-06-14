Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian fighter jets scrambled 10 times in last week on interception missions

Military & Defense
June 14, 3:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the report, 29 foreign aerial vehicles were conducting reconnaissance in proximity to Russian borders

© Denis Tyrin/TASS Host Photo Agency

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian fighter jets have been scrambled ten times over the last week to prevent the violation of the Russian state borders, the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper reported on Friday citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to the report, 29 foreign aerial vehicles were conducting reconnaissance in proximity to Russian borders. The newspaper said that violations of Russian airspace were prevented.

The report says that Russian pilots carried out 254 flight shifts at 67 aerodromes in the past week.

