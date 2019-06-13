Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, China to develop military cooperation as strategic partners

Military & Defense
June 13, 14:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The defense ministries of Russia and China hold negotiations regularly

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The Russian and Chinese armies intend to develop bilateral cooperation in the spirit of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction, Chief of Russia’s General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday.

The chief of Russia’s General Staff made this statement at a meeting with Commander of the Chinese Army’s Ground Forces Colonel-General Han Weiguo in Moscow.

"I am confident that our meeting will contribute to further strengthening trustworthy relations between the Armed Forces of Russia and China in the spirit of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction," Gerasimov said.

Read also
Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping: Russia and China staying in tune with the times

The defense ministries of Russia and China regularly hold joint operational and combat training measures, negotiations between representatives of the General Staffs, interact with representatives of the two armies’ military branches and services and continue cooperation between military educational institutions, the chief of Russia’s General Staff stressed.

"Thanks to the efforts of the Russian and Chinese leaders, today our relationships are reaching an unprecedentedly high level and becoming an important factor of stability and international security," Gerasimov said.

Last year, the leaders of Russia and China held four meetings and this year they have already met twice, he recalled.

"We are paying special attention to the implementation of accords reached at the highest level on developing cooperation in the military sphere," the chief of Russia’s General Staff said.

The Russian side is also content with its interaction with China within the international multilateral military format of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the ADMM-Plus (meetings between defense ministers of ASEAN member countries and dialogue partners), Gerasimov noted.

In turn, Han Weiguo said the Chinese Ground Forces were ready to develop cooperation with their Russian counterparts. As he told the chief of Russia’s General Staff, he had studied at the Frunze All-Arms Military Academy in Moscow in 2002.

"I am glad that 17 years after, I have returned to Moscow and visited my alma-mater Academy," the Chinese commander said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Ensuring Russia’s security upon entry for over a century: Border Guard Service turns 101
12
Russia's Pacific Fleet celebrates its birthday
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey asks Russia for help after its troops come under heavy fire in Idlib
2
Russia concerned about growing US military presence in Poland
3
One of tankers attacked in Gulf of Oman sinks, media reports say
4
New generation aircraft engine's tests successful
5
Russia, China to develop military cooperation as strategic partners
6
Moscow drops out of top-100 most expensive cities for foreigners
7
Russia to float out new ice-class patrol ship on June 14
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT