Artillery troops use new reconnaissance system to crush ‘enemy’ in south Russia drills

Military & Defense
June 13, 13:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Overall, the drills involved over 600 personnel and about 100 items of military hardware, the Southern Military District informed

Msta-S self-propelled howitzer

© Valeriy Matytsin/TASS

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Artillery units of Russia’s Southern Military District destroyed a notional enemy’s mobile firing positions in the Republic of Adygeya in live-fire drills, employing a new reconnaissance and target acquisition system, the District’s press office reported on Thursday.

"Artillery teams of the Southern Military District held live-fire exercises in Adygeya, firing Msta-S 152mm self-propelled howitzers against a simulated enemy’s mobile firing positions. The artillery personnel used the most advanced Argus mobile reconnaissance post mounted on the BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle for reconnaissance and target acquisition," the press office reported.

The artillery personnel also practiced complying with the time standards of assuming firing positions from the move, conducting live-fire from sheltered positions using a single gun or acting as part of artillery units.

Overall, the drills involved over 600 personnel and about 100 items of military hardware, the press office said.

The PRP-4A Argus mobile reconnaissance post is designated to reconnoiter single and multiple, stationary and mobile, open and camouflaged targets like a tank for the land forces’ artillery. The upgraded Argus was unveiled at the RAE-2013 defense show in Nizhny Tagil in the Urals.

