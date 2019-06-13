Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Baltic Fleet starts drills amid NATO’s Baltops naval maneuvers

Military & Defense
June 13, 12:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The notional enemy’s role was played by the Baltic Fleet’s warships whose crews were set the task of disrupting sea lanes and delivering a strike against the Fleet’s naval taskforce

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The crews of Bastion and Bal coastal defense missile systems stationed in Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region destroyed a simulated enemy’s naval group in the Baltic Sea where NATO’s Baltops-2019 exercises are underway, the Baltic Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"As part of combat training measures, the personnel of a missile large unit practiced taking their vehicles from a motor pool and performing a motorized march to the areas of firing positions where Bal and Bastion missile systems were promptly deployed to fight a notional enemy’s surface ships and defend the sea coastline of the Kaliningrad Region," the press office reported.

The notional enemy’s role was played by the Baltic Fleet’s warships whose crews were set the task of disrupting sea lanes and delivering a strike against the Fleet’s naval taskforce.

After getting the target acquisition, the missile systems delivered a notional strike against the enemy naval group. During the drills, the crews also checked the operability of the missile systems and practiced loading and unloading the systems’ armament, the Fleet’s press office reported.

Russia’s Baltic Fleet is holding its drills amid NATO’s Batltops-2019 exercises that kicked off on June 9. The Baltops-2019 drills involve 18 countries, 44 warships, 40 aircraft and helicopters and about 12,000 personnel.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
NATO
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Ensuring Russia’s security upon entry for over a century: Border Guard Service turns 101
12
Russia's Pacific Fleet celebrates its birthday
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
One of tankers attacked in Gulf of Oman sinks, media reports say
2
Russia’s Baltic Fleet starts drills amid NATO’s Baltops naval maneuvers
3
US mulls sanctions against Nord Stream 2 participants — Trump
4
Good Russian-Ukrainian relations will inevitably return — Putin
5
Two oil tankers attacked in the Gulf of Oman — media
6
Kiev will avoid risky steps of sending warships to Kerch Strait, says General Staff
7
UK’s Home Secretary signs US extradition request for Assange
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT