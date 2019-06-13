Russian Defense Ministry starts drafting statement of objectives for new aircraft carrier

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has started its work to draft the statement of objectives (SOO) for Russia’s advanced nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, a source in Russia’s defense industry told TASS on Wednesday.

"The SOO on the new aircraft carrier is now being created and has not yet been sent to the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC)," the source said without speculating on when this work may be over. "The Defense Ministry and the Russian Navy Main Staff share the opinion that the new aircraft carrier should be nuclear-powered."

TASS has been unable to officially confirm the information at the time of the publication.

Earlier, a source in Russia’s shipbuilding industry told TASS that scientific and research work to design Russia’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier would begin in 2023.

USC President Alexei Rakhmanov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that his company was "more than ready" to build such a vessel. He added that judging by international experience, a project of this kind may be completed within 15 years.