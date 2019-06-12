Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia to fairly fulfill obligations to Turkey on S-400 supplies — envoy

Military & Defense
June 12, 23:35 UTC+3 ANKARA

The US has been vigorously trying to stonewall the S-400 deal

ANKARA, June 12. /TASS/. Russia will fairly fulfill obligations to Turkey on S-400 missile system deliveries, Ambassador to Turkey Alexei Yerkhov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Russia’s position has been, is and will be strong, it remains constant. Russia has assumed certain obligations to the Turkish Republic, and Russia will fairly fulfill those obligations. For that, joint efforts of experts from our countries will be required," he said.

Turkish journalists asked the diplomat to comment on the ongoing situation between Ankara and Washington around F-35 deliveries. Yerkhov noted that he cannot "reply for America." "I reiterate that Russia is faithful to its obligations and will stick to them," he said.

The US has been vigorously trying to stonewall the S-400 deal. Earlier Washington warned Ankara that should the deal with Russia be implemented, the US would not supply its F-35 fighter-bombers to Turkey.

The S-400 Triumf is the most advanced long-range air defense missile system that went into service in Russia in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and can also be used against ground installations.

