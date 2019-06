MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. NATO military activity is the Black and the Baltic Seas does not bolster security in the region, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told the Primakov Readings 5th international forum on Tuesday.

"Strengthening the military presence of NATO and expanding its military activity in the Baltic and the Black Seas, in reality, these maneuvers do not bolster but weaken security of the both seas," Grushko said.