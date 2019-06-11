Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Three new Su-34 fighter jets assume combat duty at mixed aviation regiment in Russia

Military & Defense
June 11, 7:56 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG

The second squadron will be formed by the end of the year

Share
1 pages in this article

YEKATERINBURG, June 11. /TASS/. Three new Su-34 fighter jets have assumed combat duty at the mixed aviation regiment stationed in Russia's Chelyabinsk region, commander of the Central Military District Alexander Lapin said on Tuesday.

Read also

Russia may use Su-34 bomber to develop one-seat attack aircraft

"Three new-generation Su-34 fighter jets have been delivered to the aviation regiment in accordance with the state defense order. Fighter jets flew Novosibirsk to the Shagol aerodrome in the Chelyabinsk region. New Su-34 fighter jets will become part of the second squadron of the mixed aviation regiment in the Chelyabinsk region," Lapin said.

The second squadron will be formed by the end of the year, when three more fighter jets will assume combat duty at the mixed aviation regiment.

The first Su-34 jets assumed combat duty in the Central Military District in 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Ensuring Russia’s security upon entry for over a century: Border Guard Service turns 101
12
Russia's Pacific Fleet celebrates its birthday
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Su-27 fighter intercepts US, Swedish spy jets over the Baltic
2
Russian electronic warfare specialists test new method of jamming enemy aircraft
3
Russian Baltic Fleet to monitor NATO naval drills "Baltops-2019" — defense ministry
4
Russian, Laotian servicemen to hold joint tank drills in December
5
Three new Su-34 fighter jets assume combat duty at mixed aviation regiment in Russia
6
Saudi Arabia's energy minister: The benefit of participation in OPEC+ is obvious
7
Kremlin closely monitoring case of Russian reporter under house arrest
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT