Three new Su-34 fighter jets assume combat duty at mixed aviation regiment in Russia

YEKATERINBURG, June 11. /TASS/. Three new Su-34 fighter jets have assumed combat duty at the mixed aviation regiment stationed in Russia's Chelyabinsk region, commander of the Central Military District Alexander Lapin said on Tuesday.

"Three new-generation Su-34 fighter jets have been delivered to the aviation regiment in accordance with the state defense order. Fighter jets flew Novosibirsk to the Shagol aerodrome in the Chelyabinsk region. New Su-34 fighter jets will become part of the second squadron of the mixed aviation regiment in the Chelyabinsk region," Lapin said.

The second squadron will be formed by the end of the year, when three more fighter jets will assume combat duty at the mixed aviation regiment.

The first Su-34 jets assumed combat duty in the Central Military District in 2018.