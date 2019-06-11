Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Laotian servicemen to hold joint tank drills in December

Military & Defense
June 11, 5:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia will be represented at the drills by tank operators from the Transbaikal unit of the Eastern Military District and logistics specialists

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yegor Aleyev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. /TASS/. The first Russian-Laotian military tank drills "Laros-2019" will be held in Laos in December, spokesman for the Russian Eastern Military District Alexander Gordeyev said on Tuesday.

Read also

More than 2,000 Russian servicemen take part in joint drills in Abkhazia

Gordeyev said that the militaries of the two countries held a conference on organizing and holding the military exercise.

"During working meetings, a name for the drills was picked — "Laros-2019." Moreover, the timeframe was established, along with the theme, main tasks and stages of the upcoming joint drills," Gordeyev added.

He noted that Russia will be represented at the drills by tank operators from the Transbaikal unit of the Eastern Military District and logistics specialists.

One of the main aims of the joint drills is to expand bilateral military cooperation, including in the sphere of fighting against international terrorism.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Ensuring Russia’s security upon entry for over a century: Border Guard Service turns 101
12
Russia's Pacific Fleet celebrates its birthday
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian electronic warfare specialists test new method of jamming enemy aircraft
2
Putin calls for alternatives to growing confrontation in global affairs
3
Nearly half of Russians satisfied with their standard of living, poll reveals
4
US cruiser impeded Russian warship’s passage in East China Sea
5
Press review: Russia, EU back Moldova reshuffle and reporter’s arrest in Moscow stirs fuss
6
Russia to consider full-fledged membership in CERN — Medvedev
7
Russian naval ships to hold drills close to NATO’s Baltop’s maneuvers
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT