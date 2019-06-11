Russian, Laotian servicemen to hold joint tank drills in December

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. /TASS/. The first Russian-Laotian military tank drills "Laros-2019" will be held in Laos in December, spokesman for the Russian Eastern Military District Alexander Gordeyev said on Tuesday.

Gordeyev said that the militaries of the two countries held a conference on organizing and holding the military exercise.

"During working meetings, a name for the drills was picked — "Laros-2019." Moreover, the timeframe was established, along with the theme, main tasks and stages of the upcoming joint drills," Gordeyev added.

He noted that Russia will be represented at the drills by tank operators from the Transbaikal unit of the Eastern Military District and logistics specialists.

One of the main aims of the joint drills is to expand bilateral military cooperation, including in the sphere of fighting against international terrorism.