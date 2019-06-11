Quadrocopters to be used for reconnaissance by Russian military units in the Caucasus

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 11. /TASS/. Reconnaissance quadrocopters have assumed combat duty in Russian Southern Military District's units in the North Caucasus and Transcaucasia for the first time, the district's press service said on Tuesday.

"Over 10 quadrocopters have assumed combat duty," the press service said.

The press service added that new unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will be used as part of aviation and intelligence units. They will also be used to monitor the situation in the area.

The press service said that the new UAVs have "improved characteristics on time, flight distance and speed, low noise production, and they use the GLONASS system for navigation.".