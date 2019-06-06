Russia’s state arms seller delivers military products worth $5.7 bln since early 2019

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The financial indicators of Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport show the company’s properly selected development strategy, Company CEO Alexander Mikheyev said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2019) on Thursday.

"We have delivered products worth $5.7 billion to foreign customers since the beginning of the year," the chief executive said.

"As a world arms export leader, we are not only watching and following global trends today but are also developing unique areas of work for the market, including financial mechanisms for foreign trade activity," Mikheyev stressed.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is a unique venue for presenting the special exporter company’s competences to the opinion leaders of the Russian and global economy, the chief executive pointed out.

"During these days, we are planning to discuss with them the implementation of current tasks and business development in new economic realities," Mikheyev said.

Rosoboronexport and SPIEF

During the work of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the Rosoboronexport top management will hold meetings with leading Russian state financial organizations and business structures and with representatives of the company’s partner countries in the sphere of military and technical cooperation. The state arms seller intends to discuss the prospects of the Russian arms exports growth, the strategic development of the exports’ financial mechanisms and measures of state support for producers and businesses involved in military and technical cooperation.

The company plans to make emphasis on the search for new horizons and discuss specific prospects of cooperation with the countries of Asia and Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, the expansion of interaction within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Adapting entities involved in military and technical cooperation and defense enterprises to new challenges and the sanctions pressure will be a key issue of discussion.

"For five years, Russia and Rosoboronexport have been confronted with serious restrictions from some international financial institutions that have become strongly dependent on the political will of some world arms market players. We can only perceive them as unfair competition and the attempts of pressure on us and our partners," Mikheyev said.