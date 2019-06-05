Defense contractor may produce 1st pilot batch of advanced artillery system in 2020

KLIMOVSK /Moscow Region/, June 5. /TASS/. The first pilot batch of Russia’s most advanced Lotos self-propelled artillery system for the Airborne Force may be produced already in 2020 after the state trials are over, Lotos Deputy Chief Designer Dmitry Melikhov said at the demonstration of the weapon’s operation on Wednesday.

"What has to be understood is that there can be no talk about serial and full-scale production before state trials. As for a pilot batch, this issue may be raised. A pilot batch may be produced," Melikhov said, replying to a question about the launch of the Lotos artillery vehicle into production in 2020.

Russia’s state hi-tech corporation Rostec announced in April 2019 that the serial production of the new artillery system for the Airborne Force would begin in 2020. It was earlier reported that t6he Lotos would wrap up the stage of preliminary trials in 2019 and switch to state tests.

"We have to carry out work by certain stages and, correspondingly, the final result of entering state trials will depend precisely on the work’s stages," he explained.

Russia’s Central Research Institute of Precision Machine-Building (TsNIITochMash) unveiled a prototype of the Lotos 120mm self-propelled artillery system for the Airborne Force on June 5. The gun’s operation was demonstrated on the Institute’s premises in the Moscow Region.

The defense contractor showed the Lotos artillery system in motion for the first time. The vehicle drove through the enterprise’s territory, including its drive at a speed, demonstrated the rotation of its turret and a change in its ground clearance, raised and lowered its gun. The vehicle also made a test blank shot in the presence of journalists.

"Today we rolled out a prototype of the Lotos self-propelled artillery system for the first time. As of now, the gun is fully equipped and is ready for its operation in the manual mode. All the components have passed entry control and have been accepted by the technical control department and the defense representative office. The gun’s control system software will begin to be tested very soon," the Rostec press office quoted Corporation Industrial Director Sergei Abramov as saying.

Lotos self-propelled artillery system

Russia is developing the 2S42 Lotos air-droppable floating self-propelled artillery gun to boost the firepower of the Airborne Force and replace operational 2S9 Nona 120mm self-propelled artillery-mortar systems.

The artillery gun is mounted on the chassis of the BMD-4 airborne infantry fighting vehicle. As the Rostec press office reported, the new artillery vehicle weighs 18 tonnes, can develop a maximum speed of 70 km/h, operates a 450hp engine and has a cruising range of no less than 500 km.

The artillery system has a crew of four, a rate of fire of six-eight rounds per minute and a firing range of 13 km. The preparation and delivery of fire are maximally automated.

The Lotos is a follow-up and a replacement of the Zauralets project, which was aimed at developing a new self-propelled artillery gun for the Airborne Force to boost the paratroopers’ firepower and maneuverable capabilities. The Lotos system will be furnished with a 120 mm gun as its basic armament while its artillery round will be heavily upgraded to be slightly behind the 152mm shell by its firepower.

Along with the Lotos system, Russia is developing a Zavet-D new artillery fire control vehicle. Both systems will feature the ability to be transported by military transport aircraft and air-dropped by a parachute.