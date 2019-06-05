Trophy active protection system 'toothless’ against Russian anti-tank weapons, says source

TEL AVIV, June 5. /TASS/. Israel’s latest Trophy active protection system supplied for the armor of the Israeli and US armies is poorly suited for fighting modern Russian anti-tank weapons, a source in the Israeli defense industry told TASS at the 10th ISDEF 2019 international arms show in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

The Trophy system proved its high effectiveness in repelling single launches of anti-tank missiles and rocket grenades, including launches from different directions. However, the active protection system still can’t sustain fighting two or three anti-tank munitions launched at a minimum interval. This technology is used in Russia’s latest systems, for example, the upgraded Kornet system and single-use grenade launchers," the source said.

Specifically, these are the Russian-made Kornet-EM self-propelled anti-tank system and the RPG-30 single-use grenade launcher. The Kornet-EM is capable of firing two missiles in one beam with a minimum interval while the RPG-30 is furnished with a decoy rocket fired immediately before launching the main rocket. The Trophy active protection system still needs to work on effectively fighting anti-tank weapons based on this principle, the source noted.

The Trophy active protection system is operational in the Israeli and US armies. According to the data of the Israeli defense technology company Rafael, the system has logged 500,000 hours of its continuous operation on various types of armor. This past March, a new contract to the tune of $79.6 million for the delivery of Trophy active protection systems for US M1A2 Abrams tanks was signed.

The 10th jubilee ISDEF-2019 international arms show runs in Tel Aviv on June 3-6.