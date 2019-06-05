Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow rejects reports on ‘unsafe intercept’ of US spy plane over Mediterranean

Military & Defense
June 05, 10:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

All flights conducted by the Russian aircraft were carried out in accordance with the international rules for the use of airspace

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Defense Ministry

Russian Defense Ministry

© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has repudiated reports by the press service of the US 6th Fleet about the ‘unsafe intercept’ of a US reconnaissance plane by Russia’s Sukhoi Su-35 jet over the Mediterranean.

"All flights by Russian aircraft were conducted in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace. There were no complaints from the American aviation flight de-confliction center in Syria addressed to the Russian command," the Defense Ministry told reporters on Wednesday.

Read also

Russian fighter jets scrambled 6 times in last week on interception missions

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, at around 12:30 Moscow time on June 4, the Russian airspace control system at Hmeymim Air Base detected an air target in the international waters of the Mediterranean approaching Russia’s Tartus naval facility. A Su-35 jet was scrambled from Hmeymim Air Base to identify the air target.

Having approached it at a safe distance, the Russian jet’s crew visually identified it as a P-8A Poseidon US reconnaissance plane. After the American aircraft changed its course, the Russian jet returned to the air base.

At around 15:41 Moscow time, the Russian airspace control system once again spotted a P-8A Poseidon plane approaching Russia’s Tartus naval facility. The alert crew of a Russian Su-35 jet was scrambled. It approached the US aircraft at a safe distance, escorting it until the US plane changed its flight direction and left the airspace controlled by the air defense facilities.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Ensuring Russia’s security upon entry for over a century: Border Guard Service turns 101
12
Russia's Pacific Fleet celebrates its birthday
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Cooperation with Russia should be developed despite sanctions — Bulgarian president
2
Volume of IT investment in Hainan exceeds $1,4 bln
3
RDIF, Megafon, Mail.ru and Alibaba JV deal may be closed on June 5 — source
4
UN chief to meet with Putin at SPIEF
5
Russian Aerospace Defense Forces test-launch new interceptor missile
6
Russia’s EU envoy believes US’ efforts to block Nord Stream 2 will fail
7
No all-female cosmonaut crew to be created in Russia — Roscosmos
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT