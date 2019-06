ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 5. /TASS/. Marines from the Caspian Flotilla have taken part in snap checks in Russia's southern Dagestan region, the press service of the Southern Military District said on Wednesday.

"Servicemen were alerted for snap checks, assumed full combat readiness and started fulfilling military training tasks," the press service said.

Over 500 servicemen and 80 pieces of military and special equipment are involved in snap checks.