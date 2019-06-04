Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Defense Ministry holds talks with defense chiefs from 17 countries

Military & Defense
June 04, 12:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The talks laid the foundation for boosting mutually beneficial ties, the Russian defense chief said

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry held talks with defense chiefs from 17 countries in the first five months of 2019, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a ministerial conference call on Tuesday.

Read also

Putin vows to continue beefing up Russia's defense potential

"In the first five months of the year, about 800 international activities were conducted, which is roughly half of what we plan to carry out this year. Talks were held with 17 defense chiefs that laid the foundation for boosting mutually beneficial ties," Shoigu pointed out.

According to the Russian defense minister, particular attention was paid to deepening ties with Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, strengthening the collective forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), boosting cooperation with members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and implementing arms control obligations. In addition, work continues to facilitate the search for a political solution to the Syria issue.

"In this regard, the Eighth Moscow International Security Conference, which involved 77 delegations and over 1,000 participants from 111 countries and seven international organizations, turned out to be an important step in that direction," Shoigu emphasized.

