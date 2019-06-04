Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Pacific Fleet ships destroy 'enemy' submarine at Far East drills

Military & Defense
June 04, 6:30 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The Varyag guided missile cruiser, the Bystry destroyer and the Admiral Panteleyev large anti-submarine ship took part in the drills

The Admiral Panteleyev large anti-submarine ship

The Admiral Panteleyev large anti-submarine ship

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, June 4. /TASS/. Military ships from the Russian Pacific Fleet have attacked an 'enemy' submarine with depth charges and torpedoes during drills in the Peter the Great Gulf, Captain 2nd Rank Nikolay Voskresensky told reporters on Tuesday.

"In the Peter the Great Gulf, ships from the Primorskaya Flotilla of the Russian Pacific Fleet have held drills on locating and destroying an 'enemy' submarine. Among ships that took part in the drills were the Varyag guided missile cruiser, the Bystry destroyer and the Admiral Panteleyev large anti-submarine ship," Voskresensky said.

Each ship was trying to locate the 'enemy' submarine in its own sector. The Ust-Bolsheretsk diesel-electric submarine acted as an 'enemy' vessel. During drills, the military ships from the Russian Pacific Fleet were assisted by the Il-38 anti-submarine aircraft and Ka-27PL anti-submarine helicopter.

Ensuring Russia’s security upon entry for over a century: Border Guard Service turns 101
12
Russia's Pacific Fleet celebrates its birthday
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
