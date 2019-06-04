Russian Pacific Fleet ships destroy 'enemy' submarine at Far East drills

VLADIVOSTOK, June 4. /TASS/. Military ships from the Russian Pacific Fleet have attacked an 'enemy' submarine with depth charges and torpedoes during drills in the Peter the Great Gulf, Captain 2nd Rank Nikolay Voskresensky told reporters on Tuesday.

"In the Peter the Great Gulf, ships from the Primorskaya Flotilla of the Russian Pacific Fleet have held drills on locating and destroying an 'enemy' submarine. Among ships that took part in the drills were the Varyag guided missile cruiser, the Bystry destroyer and the Admiral Panteleyev large anti-submarine ship," Voskresensky said.

Each ship was trying to locate the 'enemy' submarine in its own sector. The Ust-Bolsheretsk diesel-electric submarine acted as an 'enemy' vessel. During drills, the military ships from the Russian Pacific Fleet were assisted by the Il-38 anti-submarine aircraft and Ka-27PL anti-submarine helicopter.