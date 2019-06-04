Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Aerospace Defense Forces test-launch new interceptor missile

Military & Defense
June 04, 2:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Defense Ministry said the interceptor missile was test-launched from the Sary-Shagan training range in Kazakhstan

© Video screen grab/Press and Information Office of the Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation/TASS

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian Aerospace Defense Forces have successfully test-launched a new interceptor missile from the territory of Kazakhstan, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Another test-launch of a new Russian interceptor missile was successfully conducted by the Russian Aerospace Defense Forces from the Sary-Shagan training range in Kazakhstan," the defense ministry said.

"After a series of trials, the new interceptor missile confirmed its characteristics and successfully completed the task by striking an assigned target with precision," the defense ministry quoted deputy commander of the missile defense unit Vladimir Sergiyenko as saying.

Russia's Aerospace Defense Forces have previously test-launched interceptor missiles from the Sary-Shagan training range. The last trials were reported on 1 December 2018.

Companies
Russian Defense Ministry
