Russia’s Chief of General Staff, NATO Supreme Allied Commander speak over phone

Military & Defense
June 03, 19:49 UTC+3

Valery Gerasimov and newly appointed Tod Wolters agreed to continue contacts

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia-NATO relations and the situation in Europe were in focus of a telephone conversation between Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Army General Valery Gerasimov and newly appointed NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Tod Wolters, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday.

"The two commanders exchanged views on the military political situation in Europe, the current state of Russia-NATO affairs and issues of transparency of military activities," the ministry said, adding that Gerasimov and Wolters agreed to continue contacts.

US Air Force General Tod Wolters was appointed NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe in early May to succeed General Curtis Scaparrotti, who had occupied the post since March 2016.

