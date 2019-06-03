Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet to get three more warships by yearend

Military & Defense
June 03, 18:11 UTC+3 SEVASTOPOL

Earlier it was reported that the Black Sea Fleet plans to get six combat ships of various classes and six auxiliary vessels in 2019

Project 12700 Vladimir Yemelyanov minesweeper

Project 12700 Vladimir Yemelyanov minesweeper

© Peter Kovalev/TASS

SEVASTOPOL, June 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Black Sea Fleet expects to get a patrol vessel, two minesweepers and several auxiliary ships by the end of this year, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"The patrol ship Dmitry Rogachyov is at the stage of state trials that will come to an end very soon, after which a procedure will be held to accept it for service in the Russian Black Sea Fleet," the press office said.

Sukhoi Su-24 aircraft

Air Force and air defense troops to hold over 70 drills in south Russia

"Also, two new minesweepers, the Vladimir Yemelyanov and the Ivan Antonov, are at the stage of their construction. Both of them have already been floated out. The Ivan Antonov is wrapping up shipbuilders’ sea trials while a crew has been dispatched to the Vladimir Yemelyanov," the press office said.

Therefore, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet expects to get three new warships by the end of this year. In addition, the Fleet will get several logistics and auxiliary ships, according to the press office.

As was reported earlier, the Russian Black Sea Fleet plans to get six combat ships of various classes and six auxiliary vessels in 2019. At the beginning of this year, the new patrol ship Vasily Bykov entered service with the Black Sea Fleet.

The Vladimir Yemelyanov and the Ivan Antonov are Project 12700 Alexandrit-class coastal-type minesweepers. They are referred to the new generation of minesweeping forces and are designed to fight sea mines, which the new ships can encounter in the sea and at the seabed without entering the dangerous zone. The minesweepers can employ various sweeps, as well as remotely controlled and autonomous underwater drones. The minesweepers of this Project displace 890 tonnes, are 62 meters long and ten meters wide and have a crew of 44 men.

