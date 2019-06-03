Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s Central Military District troops to hold around 100 drills before winter

Military & Defense
June 03, 8:19 UTC+3 EKATERINBURG
EKATERINBURG, June 3. /TASS/. The troops of the Russian Central Military District plan to conduct around 100 drills of different levels in the next six months - 40% more than in the past six months.

"In the summer period of training (completed on December 1 - TASS), the district troops will conduct about 100 drills of various levels. Bilateral maneuvers with the participation of the regiments of the tank division in July in the Chelyabinsk region will be the largest," commander of the Central Military District, Colonel-General Alexander Lapin told reporters.

The district’s press service told TASS that in the previous training period, from December 1, 2018, to June 1, 2019, nearly 70 drills were held. "The number of drills will increase by 40% in the new period," the press service noted.

