Number of incidents involving military planes down 40% over years, says defence chief

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The number of incidents involving military planes has been down 40% over several years, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting of the ministry’s board on Friday.

"Higher quality of aviation technologies, creation of an advanced logistic and maintenance base and better instruction of personnel in using new weapon systems and equipment have reduced the rate of incidents by 40%," Shoigu said.

"This is evidence flight safety in the armed forces is kept at a rather high level," Shoigu said.

Since 2013 air units have been rearmed with new or upgraded aircraft on the massive scale.

"The hardware’s parameters are improved steadily. Objective control means are perfected, which allows for obtaining more detailed and accurate information about the technical condition of aircraft and flight parameters. Aircraft are being equipped with means of intellectual support for crews’ decisions," Shoigu said.

Military airdromes get modern flight control and communication systems.