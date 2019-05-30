Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Japan to hold over 30 joint activities in 2019, says defense minister

Military & Defense
May 30, 15:02 UTC+3 TOKYO

Following a "two-plus-two" meeting between the two states’ foreign, defense ministers, Sergei Shoigu said that in particular, the sides had agreed to continue conducting joint maritime rescue drills

Share
1 pages in this article

TOKYO, May 30. /TASS/. Moscow and Tokyo will hold over 30 joint activities in 2019, including a maritime rescue exercise set to take place in July, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said following a "two-plus-two" meeting between the two countries’ foreign and defense ministers in Tokyo on Thursday.

According to Shoigu, the parties "expressed willingness to carry out more than 30 joint activities in the course of defense cooperation."

Shoigu added that the parties had also agreed to continue conducting joint maritime rescue drills. The next exercise will be held in the Peter the Great Gulf in July.

The Russian defense minister pointed out that Moscow placed great importance on Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Nikolai Evmenov’s upcoming visit to Japan.

Shoigu also said that the meeting took place in an open and friendly atmosphere. He noted that Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya and he had discussed defense cooperation at a bilateral meeting.

The 17th Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX), which took place in November 2017, involved Russia’s Admiral Vinogradov anti-submarine destroyer, the Alatau rescue tugboat and the BGK-2151 hydrographic boat, as well as Japan’s Hamagiri destroyer.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Shoigu
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Ensuring Russia’s security upon entry for over a century: Border Guard Service turns 101
12
Russia's Pacific Fleet celebrates its birthday
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
ISS faces mounting threat of being struck by Indian satellite junk
2
US seeks to remove obstacles to its total military supremacy, says Lavrov
3
Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to get advanced anti-ship missile
4
Press review: US to bear guilt for Iran deal collapse and Xi goes to Russia to counter US
5
Verkhovna Rada refuses to dismiss Ukraine’s government
6
Merck Pioneers New Efforts to See MS From the Inside Out
7
Russia wraps up experimental design work on upgrading airborne command posts
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT