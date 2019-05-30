Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian lower house to support INF suspension bill

Military & Defense
May 30, 15:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

State Duma Defense Committee Chairman Vladimir Shamanov said Russia is not planning to immediately start manufacturing intermediate-range/shorter-range missiles after the suspension of the Treaty

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The State Duma (Parliament’s lower chamber) will support the bill on suspending the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) submitted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the chamber’s speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told reporters on Thursday.

"We believe it is right to support the President who introduced the bill on suspending the INF Treaty signed by the Soviet Union and the United States," the speaker said. "There is no doubt that we would like to see global security supported by all the countries, therefore, we provide the President with an opportunity to restore the Treaty, should the situation change," he added.

State Duma Defense Committee Chairman Vladimir Shamanov told reporters that  Russia is not planning to immediately start manufacturing intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles shortly after the suspension of the INF Treaty,

"This is not an easy question because in order to technologically develop production, time is needed as well as an assessment how many such missiles are needed and against whom we will target them," Shamanov, the former Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Airborne Troops, said.

"We are not setting this goal," Shamanov stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
INF Treaty
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Ensuring Russia’s security upon entry for over a century: Border Guard Service turns 101
12
Russia's Pacific Fleet celebrates its birthday
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
ISS faces mounting threat of being struck by Indian satellite junk
2
Press review: US to bear guilt for Iran deal collapse and Xi goes to Russia to counter US
3
Verkhovna Rada refuses to dismiss Ukraine’s government
4
Russia wraps up experimental design work on upgrading airborne command posts
5
Russian plant ready for mass production of Su-57 fighter jets
6
US seeks to remove obstacles to its total military supremacy, says Lavrov
7
Airbus A320 aircraft makes emergency landing at Sheremetyevo
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT