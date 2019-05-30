Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to get advanced anti-ship missile

Military & Defense
May 30, 11:43 UTC+3 KAMENSK-URALSKY

The Su-57 took to the skies for the first time on January 29, 2010

Su-57 fighter jet

Su-57 fighter jet

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

KAMENSK-URALSKY /Sverdlovsk Region/, May 30. /TASS/. Russia is developing an advanced anti-ship missile that will also be used in the ammunition load of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said on Thursday.

The defense official made this statement as he visited the Urals-based Detal Design Bureau engaged in the project.

"Today the enterprise is working on developing an active homing warhead for the promising anti-ship missile that is planned to be carried by the Su-57 fighter as well," Krivoruchko said.

A working meeting was held on the premises of the Detal Design Bureau to discuss the issue of signing a contract with Tactical Missiles Corporation on acquiring the entire range of air-launched weapons for the Su-57 fighter jets, the deputy defense minister said.

The Detal Design Bureau, which is part of Tactical Missiles Corporation, produces components, including those of active homing warheads for anti-ship and air-to-air missiles used by actually all Russian combat aircraft and helicopters. In addition, the enterprise develops promising radar and navigation equipment and radio-altimeters for unmanned aerial vehicles and spacecraft.

The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air targets at long and short distances and hit enemy ground and naval targets, overcoming its air defense capabilities.

The Su-57 took to the skies for the first time on January 29, 2010. Compared to its predecessors, the Su-57 combines the functions of an attack plane and a fighter jet while the use of composite materials and innovation technologies and the fighter’s aerodynamic configuration ensure the low level of radar and infrared signature.

The plane’s armament will include, in particular, hypersonic missiles. The fifth-generation fighter jet has been successfully tested in combat conditions in Syria.

