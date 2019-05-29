Russian cutting-edge frigate takes to Baltic Sea for next stage of shipbuilders’ trials

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The Project 22350 first serial-produced frigate Admiral Kasatonov armed with Kalibr cruise missiles has sailed to the Baltic Sea for the next stage of shipbuilders’ trials, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"After replenishing supplies in Baltiysk, the Project 22350 newest frigate Admiral Kasatonov built for the Russian Navy at the Severnaya Shipyard (St. Petersburg) has left for the next stage of the shipbuilders’ sea trials that are underway at the Baltic Fleet’s practice ranges," the statement says.

During the next stage of the frigate’s sea trials, the warship’s crew and the Shipyard’s delivery team will check the operation of the main propulsion unit in various modes and at different speeds. The frigate’s anchor handling equipment and some life support systems will also be tested.

"At the first stage, the shipbuilders checked the shipborne power supply and survivability systems, the autonomous operation of radio-technical equipment, communications, ventilation and air conditioning, and also the parameters of the ship’s speed, maneuverability and stability," the ministry said.

A source in the defense industry earlier told TASS that the Severnoye Design Bureau had started working out design documentation on the modernized Project 22350M frigates. The source noted there were plans to increase the frigates’ displacement to 7,000 tonnes and boost their maximum ammunition load to 48 Kalibr cruise missiles. The new frigates are also expected to get a standardized automated fire control system for all shipborne weapons.

Another source told TASS about the Navy’s plans to build 12 such frigates.

The Russian Navy currently operates baseline Project 22350 lead ship Admiral Gorshkov. The Project 22350 first serial-produced frigate Admiral Kasatonov is at the stage of shipbuilders’ sea trials and two more frigates are under construction. These frigates have a considerably smaller displacement (4,500 tonnes) compared to that planned under the modernized Project 22350M. The frigates can carry up to 16 cruise missiles.