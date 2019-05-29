Skills of Russian tank operators demonstrated to European military attaches

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. More than 50 military attaches, including from the EU states and Canada, visited the Kazan Command Tank Academy where they studied the educational process, the Russian Defense Ministry told journalists on Wednesday.

"More than 50 foreign military attaches from Bulgaria, the UK, Germany, Denmark, Israel, Spain, Canada, Lebanon, Mexico, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Turkey, France, Croatia, Sweden, Estonia and other countries studied the training system for tank unit officers of the Russian Defense Ministry during their visit to the Kazan Command Tank Academy," the Defense Ministry said.

The foreign attaches were shown the training equipment and stores of the academy and some aspects of the educational process, the ministry said. "The firing area, the laboratory complex, the complexes for lightweight diving training and multimedia simulators that make it possible to carry out comprehensive training of the future officers were shown. The foreign guests also saw tactical drills with live firing of the tank company with support from army aircraft and artillery units at the academy’s range," the Defense Ministry stressed.