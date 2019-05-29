Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia to demonstrate Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet at MAKS air show

Military & Defense
May 29, 13:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia will also feature a light Il-112V military transport plane, Su-35 and Su-30SM multirole super-maneuverable fighters and Yak-130 combat training aircraft at the show

Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet

Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet

© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia will demonstrate its most advanced Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet at the MAKS-2019 aerospace show in the town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow, the state arms seller Rosoboronexport said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The delegations from the Air Force and all the guests of the MAKS international aerospace show in the town of Zhukovsky near Moscow will be able to view the newest Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets from August 27 to September 1," the statement says.

Russia showcases its military hardware at LIMA-2019 air show

At the MAKS-2019 aerospace show, Russia will also feature a light Il-112V military transport plane, Su-35 and Su-30SM multirole super-maneuverable fighters and Yak-130 combat training aircraft. The aerospace show’s guests will also be able to view Mi-28NE and Ka-52 combat helicopters, Mi-171Sh and Mi-17V-5 military transport aircraft and other military planes.

In 2017, a pair of PAK FA (Su-57) fighters demonstrated elements of a dogfight at the MAKS aerospace show for the first time. One of the fighters launched an attack while the other dodged it, demonstrating the plane’s super-maneuverability that allows it to evade an enemy blow. The pilots also demonstrated aerobatic maneuvers, including Pugachev’s Cobra, flights at critical angles of attack and movements at a minimum speed.

The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air targets at long and short distances and hit enemy ground and naval targets, overcoming its air defense capabilities.

The Su-57 took to the skies for the first time on January 29, 2010. Compared to its predecessors, the Su-57 combines the functions of an attack plane and a fighter jet while the use of composite materials and innovation technologies and the fighter’s aerodynamic configuration ensure the low level of radar and infrared signature.

The plane’s armament will include, in particular, hypersonic missiles. The fifth-generation fighter jet has been successfully tested in combat conditions in Syria.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
