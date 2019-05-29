Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant ready for mass production of Su-57 fighter jets

KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR, May 29. /TASS/. The Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant is ready to start mass manufacturing of the Su-57 fighter jet of the 5th generation, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said on Wednesday during his visit to the plant.

"We will get the first fighter jet [of this model] by the end of this year. We are already talking about mass production. We have assessed the jet's readiness today, as well as the plant's readiness to mass manufacture of Su-57. We were fully satisfied with what we saw and hope that all plans will be fulfilled," Krivoruchko said.

Krivoruchko held a meeting during his visit to the plant devoted to preparations for mass manufacturing of Su-57 fighter jets.