Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant ready for mass production of Su-57 fighter jets

Military & Defense
May 29, 7:26 UTC+3 KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said that the armed forces will get the first Su-57 jet by the end of this year

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR, May 29. /TASS/. The Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant is ready to start mass manufacturing of the Su-57 fighter jet of the 5th generation, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said on Wednesday during his visit to the plant.

"We will get the first fighter jet [of this model] by the end of this year. We are already talking about mass production. We have assessed the jet's readiness today, as well as the plant's readiness to mass manufacture of Su-57. We were fully satisfied with what we saw and hope that all plans will be fulfilled," Krivoruchko said.

Krivoruchko held a meeting during his visit to the plant devoted to preparations for mass manufacturing of Su-57 fighter jets.

Topics
Russian defense industry
Companies
Russian Defense Ministry
