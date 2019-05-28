Russia to rearm Soviet coastal defense system in Crimea with new missiles

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The Research and Production Association of Machine-Building (part of Tactical Missiles Corporation) has carried out work to restore the Soviet underground coastal defense missile system ‘Utyos’ in Crimea and is considering rearming it with new missiles, Company CEO and Chief Designer Alexander Leonov told TASS on Tuesday.

"Now the point at issue is the possible rearming of this system with new types of missiles," the chief executive said, replying to the corresponding question.

The company started restoring the Utyos underground coastal defense system in 2014 and "carried out uneasy work but, nonetheless, fulfilled the assigned task successfully and on time," Leonov stressed.

"The successful launches after the repair and restoration works showed that the system was ready to defend its sector of the Crimean coast," the chief executive said.

The Utyos is a formidable weapon that can strike enemy surface forces at a range of up to 300km, he noted. "Cruisers, frigates, amphibious assault ships and missile boats - one missile will be enough to incapacitate any ship," Leonov stressed.

The Utyos underground coastal defense missile system was built in Crimea during the Soviet period. It is armed with P-35 anti-ship missiles. After the disintegration of the Soviet Union and the division of the Black Sea Fleet, the Utyos turned out to be on the territory of Ukraine and during this period one battalion of this system fell into disuse while the second battalion was deactivated. The work to restore the system began after Crimea’s reintegration with Russia.