Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian experts to visit Turkey to help putting S-400 systems into operation

Military & Defense
May 27, 23:25 UTC+3 ANKARA

The minister said he did not expect the delivery of the Russian-made missile systems in June

Share
1 pages in this article
S-400 missile systems

S-400 missile systems

© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

ANKARA, May 27. /TASS/. Russian technical specialists will pay a visit to Turkey to help putting Russian-made S-400 missile systems into operation, Turkish Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar told the Haber Turk TV channel on Monday.

Read also

Turkish diplomat refutes reports on US S-400 ultimatum — media

"The matter of the S-400 purchase is closed. It should be understood that it’s a done deal. Our president has repeatedly said that. Technical personnel will arrive from Russia to install the system," Akar said without giving the exact timeframe of the visit.

Speaking about the delivery of the Russian-made systems to his country, the defense minister said that "they may not be delivered in June, they are expected to arrive in the coming months."

When asked about Washington’s threats to renounce a deal with Turkey regarding the F-35 fifth-generation fighter jets if it purchases Russian missile systems, the minister replied: "if the United States changes its stance within the framework of the agreement, we will create our own world."

Akar also rejected media rumors about Washington’s demands to withdraw from the deal with Russia by the end of the first week of June.

"I have received no such information," he said.

Last week, CNN quoted sources at the Department of State as saying Turkey had a two-week deadline to make up its mind regarding the purchase of the US combat aircraft and Russia’s air defense systems. Washington demands Turkey sever the S-400 contract by the end of the first week of June or face negative consequences.

A group of US Congressmen, representing both the Democrats and the Republicans, on May 16 submitted for consideration of several committees of the US House of Representatives a resolution calling for sanctions against Ankara under CAATSA and also removing Turkey from the program on creating the advanced US fighter-bomber F-35 in case of the S-400 purchase.

The first reports about the talks between Russia and Turkey on the deliveries of S-400 air defense missile systems emerged in November 2016. Russia confirmed in September 2017 that the relevant contract had been signed. Akar earlier said that the deployment of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems would begin in October 2019. Rostec CEO Chemezov said in December 2017 that the S-400 deal was worth $2.5 billion.

The S-400 Triumf is the most advanced long-range air defense missile system that went into service in Russia in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and can also be used against ground installations.

The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia's Pacific Fleet celebrates its birthday
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
14
Victory Day Parade in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian experts to visit Turkey to help putting S-400 systems into operation
2
Press review: Iran seeks to edge out Russian bases in Syria and US targets Nord Stream 2
3
Russia’s UAC has initiated lawsuit against Ukraine’s Antonov State Company
4
Austrian president to dismiss Sebastian Kurz's cabinet on May 28
5
Russia establishes visa-free regime with all Latin American countries
6
Hi-tech firm developing 57mm smart shells for Russian Army
7
Kremlin spokesman opts to give no comment on Putin’s presents to Argentina’s Kirchner
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT