Russia, Belarus alarmed over NATO’s increased activities at their borders, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Moscow and Minsk are worried over NATO’s increased activities near their borders, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday after talks with his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makey.

"We spoke about the problems of non-proliferation, arms control and expressed concern over NATO’s increased activities near our borders," he said.

According to the Russian top diplomat, they agreed with the Belarusian counterpart that "such steps only add to tensions in the Euro-Atlantic region." "Russia and Belarus call on Western partners to show respect to the principles of equal and indivisible security, to stick to their liabilities, including within the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe," Lavrov stressed. "To put it bluntly, our key goal is to get back to the basic principles of the Helsinki Final Act, to breathe new life into them in order to overcome the credibility gap.".