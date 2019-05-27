Russia deploys hi-tech surveillance system to protect Crimea’s border with Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. A hi-tech surveillance system has been deployed on Crimea’s land border with Ukraine, Head of the Border Guard Service within Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) Vladimir Kulishov said on Monday.

"In 2018, work was completed to deploy the hi-tech surveillance system over 60 km long at the land section," he said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily.

Besides, "the Crimean section of the state border is equipped with video cameras, thermal imaging devices, seismic sensors and other technical border protection devices integrated into the unified system," he added.

Over the past five years, Russia has built a modern state border security and protection system in Crimea adequate to the nature of threats. This system is based on border guard units and radio-technical posts deployed along the perimeter of the Crimean peninsula, the Russian border guard chief said.

"They perform operational and service tasks in interaction with coastal patrol ships and boats and also with units of the Black Sea Fleet. The necessary border infrastructure has been created for their deployment," Kulishov said.

"The border guard units are provided with cross country vehicles, including armored vehicles, floating tracked all-terrain vehicles, quad runners, fast-speed hovercraft and also with communications and navigation means," he said.

"Modern radars that have been put into operation have boosted the capabilities of the system for the radio-technical coverage of the seacoast. At present, all the units have been fully manned with personnel and armament," he stressed.