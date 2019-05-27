Russia to unveil S-350 Vityaz air defense system at Army-2019 defense exhibition

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia will unveil its S-350 Vityaz anti-aircraft missile system, the upgraded Pantsyr-SM air defense missile/gun complex, the most advanced Lotos self-propelled artillery gun for the Airborne Force and the Drok self-propelled mortar at the Army-2019 arms show, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a press release circulated on Monday.

"The exposition of the most advanced and promising items of armament, military and special hardware on the open site of the ‘Patriot’ Congress and Exhibition Center has been increased twofold. The exposition will feature the launch vehicles of S-350 ‘Vityaz’ surface-to-air missile systems, a combat module with a Derivatsiya 57mm surface-to-air gun, a Pantsyr-SM anti-aircraft missile system mounted on a Tornado truck, a Lotos 2S42 self-propelled artillery system and a 2S41 82mm self-propelled mortar," the Defense Ministry said.

Russia will also demonstrate an RKhM-8 radiological, chemical and biological protection vehicle, a Patrul vehicle with a light mine sweeper, an MRTK-RT multi-functional robotic system for clearing anti-tank mines (a mockup), an RTK IMR-ShR multi-functional obstacle-clearing engineering armored vehicle (a mockup) and a ‘Korsar’ drone at the Army-2019 forum.

Overall, the Army-2019 arms exhibition will showcase 12 latest weapon systems for the first time. The viewers will also be able to see the armor based on the newest promising combat platforms, the press release says.

The exposition will also show a T-14 tank based on the Armata combat platform, a T-15 infantry fighting vehicle based on the Armata platform, a B-11 infantry fighting vehicle based on the Kurganets platform, a K-17 infantry fighting vehicle based on the Bumerang platform, a BMPT anti-tank support combat vehicle and a 152mm 2S35 ‘Koalitsiya-SV’ artillery system," the statement says.

The Army-2019 military and technical forum will run in the ‘Patriot’ Park, at the Kubinka airfield and the Alabino practice range outside Moscow on June 25-30. According to the Defense Ministry, the forum will bring together representatives of more than 130 countries and 1,500 enterprises that will feature almost 27,000 weapon systems.