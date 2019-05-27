Russian, Japanese ground force commanders discuss military cooperation

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Force Army General Oleg Salyukov and Chief of the Ground Staff of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JCSDF) Lieutenant General Goro Yuasa discussed military cooperation of the two countries at a meeting in Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry told journalists on Monday.

"The state and prospects of the development of bilateral military cooperation were discussed at the negotiations," the ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the commander-in-chief and the chief of the ground staff laid wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider in the Alexander Garden.

"The Japanese officers also visited the military scientific center of the Russian Armed Forces Combined Arms Academy, where they studied the training process for commanders of different army units and the academy’s training equipment and stores. The members of the Japanese military delegation will visit the Kantemirovskaya Tank Division of the Western Military District in the town of Naro-Fominsk, Moscow Region, where they will study the unit’s infrastructure and the training process," the ministry added.