Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

More than 1,000 members of motor-rifle units put on mock alert in Kemerovo Region

Military & Defense
May 27, 9:02 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG

The drills will be held until the end of May

Share
1 pages in this article

YEKATERINBURG, May 27. /TASS/. More than 1,000 members of motor-rifle units were put on the test alert in the Kemerovo Region, that will run until May 31, says the report released by the press service of the Central Military District on Monday.

The press service explained that the motor-rifle units repelled "enemy’s" attacks on the move and deactivated an "enemy" drone with the use of a Borisoglebsk jamming station.

"The drills will be held until May 31 and will involve more than 1,000 servicemen and about 100 vehicles," the report says.

The press service specified that special attention will be paid to field camouflage and defense of important facilities from saboteurs.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia's Pacific Fleet celebrates its birthday
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
14
Victory Day Parade in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Nuclear-powered icebreaker Ural launched in St Petersburg
2
Tsipras calls for early parliamentary elections in Greece
3
Russian military inspectors to hold observation flight over the United States this week
4
Zelensky urges Ukraine’s police not to use force against political protesters
5
More than 1,000 members of motor-rifle units put on mock alert in Kemerovo Region
6
INF treaty can be saved, political will needed for that, NATO chief says
7
Russia establishes visa-free regime with all Latin American countries
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT