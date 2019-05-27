More than 1,000 members of motor-rifle units put on mock alert in Kemerovo Region

YEKATERINBURG, May 27. /TASS/. More than 1,000 members of motor-rifle units were put on the test alert in the Kemerovo Region, that will run until May 31, says the report released by the press service of the Central Military District on Monday.

The press service explained that the motor-rifle units repelled "enemy’s" attacks on the move and deactivated an "enemy" drone with the use of a Borisoglebsk jamming station.

"The drills will be held until May 31 and will involve more than 1,000 servicemen and about 100 vehicles," the report says.

The press service specified that special attention will be paid to field camouflage and defense of important facilities from saboteurs.