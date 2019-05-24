Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Nearly 150 enterprises present military equipment at forum in Moscow Region

Military & Defense
May 24, 19:40 UTC+3 BALASHIKHA

All exhibited equipment is necessary to protect the interests of Russian citizens and protect the lives of Russian National Guard officers in conflict situations, Russian Deputy PM Yuri Borisov said

Share
1 pages in this article

BALASHIKHA /Moscow Region/, May 24. /TASS/. Over 148 enterprises of the military-industrial complex have presented military equipment at the science and technology forum "Day of Advanced Technologies of Law Enforcement Agencies of the Russian Federation", Russian Deputy PM Yuri Borisov told reporters on Friday.

"1,000 units of equipment by over 148 enterprises of the military-industrial complex are presented at the event, 250 units are exhibited for the first time ever," he said. "There is a wide range of new equipment in several areas: non-lethal weapons, special means of protection, reconnaissance equipment, drones," Borisov said.

He added that all exhibited equipment is necessary to protect the interests of Russian citizens and protect the lives of Russian National Guard officers in various conflict situations.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia's Pacific Fleet celebrates its birthday
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
14
Victory Day Parade in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine’s new chief of General Staff says Crimea was lost long before 2014
2
New money laundering case against Pyotr Poroshenko registered in Ukraine
3
Greek officials seize $800,000 from Russian citizen at Athens airport
4
Ukraine opens high treason case against Poroshenko over Kerch Strait incident
5
Russia, Belarus will prepare action plan for integration development by June 21
6
At least six injured after explosion in Lyon, media report
7
Over 20 forest fires reported in Russia on territory of around 12,000 hectares
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT