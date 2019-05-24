Nearly 150 enterprises present military equipment at forum in Moscow Region

BALASHIKHA /Moscow Region/, May 24. /TASS/. Over 148 enterprises of the military-industrial complex have presented military equipment at the science and technology forum "Day of Advanced Technologies of Law Enforcement Agencies of the Russian Federation", Russian Deputy PM Yuri Borisov told reporters on Friday.

"1,000 units of equipment by over 148 enterprises of the military-industrial complex are presented at the event, 250 units are exhibited for the first time ever," he said. "There is a wide range of new equipment in several areas: non-lethal weapons, special means of protection, reconnaissance equipment, drones," Borisov said.

He added that all exhibited equipment is necessary to protect the interests of Russian citizens and protect the lives of Russian National Guard officers in various conflict situations.