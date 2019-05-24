Russia introduces ‘chief sergeant’ rank in Armed Forces

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russia has instituted the rank of chief sergeant in its Armed Forces, according to a statement released by the press office of Russia’s Southern Military District on Friday.

"Southern Military District Commander Colonel-General Alexander Dvornikov held a meeting with the chief sergeants of military units and formations," the statement says.

According to the Southern Military District’s data, 370 chief sergeants arrived for training in Rostov-on-Don. Earlier, the army’s best sergeants were selected in the District’s troops. Leadership qualities along with having a solid reputation in a military collective both among subordinates and those equal in rank, and also among officers of a military unit were the basic requirements for the appointment of chief sergeants, the statement says.

As Southern Military District Commander Dvornikov said, "the chief sergeant is the first assistant for the commander of a military unit who is capable of substituting an officer, ensuring discipline and using his own example to inspire soldiers to achieve success in combat training and professional skills."