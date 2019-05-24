Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, Sudan plan to boost defense cooperation

Military & Defense
May 24, 11:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russia and Sudan are ready to continue boosting defense ties, says an agreement on defense cooperation between the two countries published on Russia’s government website containing legal information on Friday.

The agreement, which came into force on May 9, outlines areas for defense cooperation between Russia and Sudan, which include the exchange of views and information on political and defense issues, ways to ensure mutual trust and global security, the exchange of peacekeeping experience related to UN-sponsored operations, as well as joint maritime search and rescue activities and military training.

The agreement points out that warships and warplanes can make visits at the other party’s invitation. The document will remain in effect for seven years.

In other media
