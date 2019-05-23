About 40 upgraded T-80 tanks arrive for motorized infantry troops in Russian Far East

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, May 23. /TASS/. About 40 upgraded T-80 tanks have arrived for motor rifle troops stationed in the Amur Region in the Russian Far East, the press office of the Eastern Military District reported on Thursday.

"About 40 modern upgraded T-80 tanks have arrived for a motorized infantry large unit of the Eastern Military District stationed in the Amur Region. The tanks will reinforce armored units of the motorized infantry brigade in the Amur Region," the statement says.

The T-80 tank is distinguished by its gas turbine powerplant, for which it was called "a flying tank." The tank can develop a speed of over 70 km/h and cover a distance of about 500 km without refueling.

"The hardware proved its worth during its operation in extreme Arctic conditions, which largely corresponds to severe Far Eastern winters. The combat vehicles that have arrived will boost considerably the efficiency of using armored units in accomplishing combat training missions," the statement says.