Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

About 40 upgraded T-80 tanks arrive for motorized infantry troops in Russian Far East

Military & Defense
May 23, 12:07 UTC+3 BLAGOVESHCHENSK

The tanks will reinforce armored units of the motorized infantry brigade in the Amur Region

Share
1 pages in this article
T-80 tank

T-80 tank

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, May 23. /TASS/. About 40 upgraded T-80 tanks have arrived for motor rifle troops stationed in the Amur Region in the Russian Far East, the press office of the Eastern Military District reported on Thursday.

Read also
T-14 Armata tank

Russia’s advanced Armata tank gets anti-slip coating

"About 40 modern upgraded T-80 tanks have arrived for a motorized infantry large unit of the Eastern Military District stationed in the Amur Region. The tanks will reinforce armored units of the motorized infantry brigade in the Amur Region," the statement says.

The T-80 tank is distinguished by its gas turbine powerplant, for which it was called "a flying tank." The tank can develop a speed of over 70 km/h and cover a distance of about 500 km without refueling.

"The hardware proved its worth during its operation in extreme Arctic conditions, which largely corresponds to severe Far Eastern winters. The combat vehicles that have arrived will boost considerably the efficiency of using armored units in accomplishing combat training missions," the statement says.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia's Pacific Fleet celebrates its birthday
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
14
Victory Day Parade in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine opens high treason case against Poroshenko over Kerch Strait incident
2
BBC never requested permission to use Putin’s image in its program, says Kremlin
3
About 40 upgraded T-80 tanks arrive for motorized infantry troops in Russian Far East
4
Russia's Black Sea Fleet warships hold drills with Kalibr cruise missiles
5
Lavrov expects NATO to respond to post-Soviet security bloc’s initiative to ease tensions
6
Russia’s consulate in Milan confirms Russian businessman arrested in north Italy
7
Turkish diplomat refutes reports on US S-400 ultimatum — media
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT