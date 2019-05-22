Belarusian security chief nominated to lead post-Soviet security bloc

BISHKEK, May 22. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Foreign Ministers Council has nominated Belarusian Security Secretary Stanislav Zas for the position of CSTO secretary general, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov stated on Wednesday during the council’s session.

"In accordance with the proposal, Zas will assume the position of CSTO secretary general from January 1, 2020," the minister said.

"The decision to appoint Zas will be taken in autumn during the session of the CSTO Heads of State Council," the organization told TASS.

Top diplomats of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are taking part in the CSTO Foreign Ministers Council held in Bishkek on Wednesday. The Russian delegation is headed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.