Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Belarusian security chief nominated to lead post-Soviet security bloc

Military & Defense
May 22, 17:46 UTC+3 BISHKEK

The decision to appoint Stanislav Zas will be taken in autumn during the session of the CSTO Heads of State Council

Share
1 pages in this article

BISHKEK, May 22. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Foreign Ministers Council has nominated Belarusian Security Secretary Stanislav Zas for the position of CSTO secretary general, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov stated on Wednesday during the council’s session.

"In accordance with the proposal, Zas will assume the position of CSTO secretary general from January 1, 2020," the minister said.

"The decision to appoint Zas will be taken in autumn during the session of the CSTO Heads of State Council," the organization told TASS.

Top diplomats of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are taking part in the CSTO Foreign Ministers Council held in Bishkek on Wednesday. The Russian delegation is headed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Belarus
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia's Pacific Fleet celebrates its birthday
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
14
Victory Day Parade in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine opens high treason case against Poroshenko over Kerch Strait incident
2
Lavrov expects NATO to respond to post-Soviet security bloc’s initiative to ease tensions
3
Tourist bus flips over in Italy, Russians reported injured
4
Putin discusses Syria, Ukraine with Merkel, Macron — Kremlin
5
US ultimatum unlikely to change Turkey’s position on S-400 deal, says Russian lawmaker
6
Press review: THAAD threat nearing Russia and Danish meddling in Nord Stream 2 aids Kiev
7
Chinese military starts inspecting 2nd regiment set of S-400 systems for China’s army
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT