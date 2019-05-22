Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Military rescuers from Russia, Norway to practice interaction at Barents-2019 drills

Military & Defense
May 22, 11:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The basic aim of the drills is to practice joint operations in searching for and rescuing people in distress at sea

Share
1 pages in this article
Ka-27PS helicopter

Ka-27PS helicopter

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The Russian Northern Fleet’s search and rescue squads are wrapping up their preparations for the ‘Barents’ annual joint drills with their Norwegian counterparties that will take place in the Barents Sea late in May, Fleet Spokesman Captain First Rank Vadim Serga said on Wednesday.

Read also

Over 360 advanced weapon systems to arrive for Russia’s Northern Fleet by year-end

"The basic aim of the drills is to practice joint operations in searching for and rescuing people in distress at sea, preventing the contamination of the sea with petroleum products amid intensive industrial development of the Arctic," the spokesman specified.

The Russian Northern Fleet will be represented in the drills by the rescue tug Altai, the Il-38 anti-submarine warfare plane capable of performing search and rescue assignments and a Ka-27PS helicopter, the officer said.

The ‘Barents’ are the sole search and rescue drills conducted by Russia and Norway in the Arctic annually. They are held in compliance with the international agreement of October 4, 1995 on cooperation in searching for people missing or in distress in the Barents Sea. Each of the sides exercises command of the drills alternately.

In 2018, the general command of the drills was exercised by the Norwegian side.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia's Pacific Fleet celebrates its birthday
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
14
Victory Day Parade in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine opens high treason case against Poroshenko over Kerch Strait incident
2
Russia to make every effort to improve relations with US, Foreign MInistry says
3
Four Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform observation flight over Alaska coast
4
Kremlin views US ultimatum to Turkey over purchase of S-400 systems as unacceptable
5
Abkhazia's parliament to consider postponing elections on May 22
6
Putin discusses Syria, Ukraine with Merkel, Macron — Kremlin
7
Turkish military servicemen start training course on use of S-400 systems
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT