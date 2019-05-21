Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia expects EU to take more active stance on space arms control, says envoy

Military & Defense
May 21, 16:51 UTC+3 VIENNA

Given "Washington’s new priorities, the threat of the weaponization of outer space is becoming more real," Mikhail Ulyanov said

Share
1 pages in this article

VIENNA, May 21. /TASS/. Moscow expects the EU to take a more active stance on arms control in space, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said at a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club’s European Conference on Tuesday.

According to him, the European Union opposes a space arms race "mostly verbally." "When a Russian-drafted resolution concerning the non-weaponization of space is put to the vote at the UN General Assembly, the Europeans prefer to step back, perhaps, because they don’t want to irk the US," Ulyanov said.

"Meanwhile, given Washington’s new priorities, the threat of the weaponization of outer space is becoming more real," the Russian envoy pointed out. "We would like to hope that if the threat of a space arms race concerns Europe, it may take a more active and principled stance on the matter," he noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia's Pacific Fleet celebrates its birthday
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
14
Victory Day Parade in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Four Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform observation flight over Alaska coast
2
Ukraine opens high treason case against Poroshenko over Kerch Strait incident
3
New 57mm caliber to help Russia’s armor securely strike foreign armored vehicles — expert
4
Air defense force repels terrorist attack on Hmeymim Airbase
5
Kremlin assures possible US sanctions will not affect Nord Stream 2
6
Ukrainian army shells Lugansk Republic six times over past 24 hours, says LPR militia
7
Venezuelan ambassador to Moscow denies rumors about Russian military base
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT