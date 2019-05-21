Russia expects EU to take more active stance on space arms control, says envoy

VIENNA, May 21. /TASS/. Moscow expects the EU to take a more active stance on arms control in space, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said at a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club’s European Conference on Tuesday.

According to him, the European Union opposes a space arms race "mostly verbally." "When a Russian-drafted resolution concerning the non-weaponization of space is put to the vote at the UN General Assembly, the Europeans prefer to step back, perhaps, because they don’t want to irk the US," Ulyanov said.

"Meanwhile, given Washington’s new priorities, the threat of the weaponization of outer space is becoming more real," the Russian envoy pointed out. "We would like to hope that if the threat of a space arms race concerns Europe, it may take a more active and principled stance on the matter," he noted.