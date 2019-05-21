Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s top brass considers switching armor to 57mm caliber

Military & Defense
May 21, 11:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Today the 30mm caliber is the basic diameter of guns of Russia’s light-and medium-armored vehicles

Share
1 pages in this article
© Ladislav Karpov/TASS

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The Russian engineering company Tecmash and the state hi-tech corporation Rostec are considering replacing 30mm guns by 57mm weapons in the armament systems of the Russian armor. Russia’s Defense Ministry is also studying this possibility, Tecmash Deputy CEO Alexander Kochkin told TASS on Tuesday.

"We are carrying out an assessment together with Rostec State Corporation and the customer represented by the Defense Ministry is conducting the relevant work," Kochkin said, replying to a question about the possibility for the Russian armor to switch to the 57mm caliber.

Today the 30mm caliber is the basic diameter of guns of Russia’s light-and medium-armored vehicles. The switchover of the entire Russian armor to the new caliber depends on available financial resources.

Read also
Udav handgun

Udav handgun passes verification, gets recommended for serial production

"The caliber change will require huge expenses on the upgrade of the operational armament and military hardware," Kochkin explained. That is why, Rostec enterprises are working in this area "on their own initiative," he added.

Several weapon systems with the new caliber were on display at the Army-2018 defense exhibition in Kubinka near Moscow last year. In particular, Russia featured a Derivatsiya-PVO air defense artillery system based on the chassis of the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle and a T-15 promising heavy infantry fighting vehicle based on the Armata platform and armed with the Kinzhal combat module with the 57mm gun and anti-tank missiles.

CEO of Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer (part of Rostec) Alexander Potapov said at the recent Milex-2019 arms show that the company intended to study various options of using 57mm guns in the interests of the Air Force, the Army and the Navy.

The Burevestnik Central Research Institute within Uralvagonzavod is engaged in developing the Derivatsiya-PVO air defense artillery system and the AU-220M ‘Baikail’ 57mm combat module.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
14
Victory Day Parade in pictures
16
Dress rehearsal for Victory Day Parade kicks off on Moscow’s Red Square
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Google-Huawei conflict won't affect Russian users, vows official
2
Russian and Syrian forces hold joint drills near Golan Heights
3
Russia’s top brass considers switching armor to 57mm caliber
4
Russian advanced armored vehicle Taifun to undergo trials at Army Games
5
Oil supplies to Poland via Druzhba pipeline to begin on May 20 - Russian energy minister
6
South Korea's parliament speaker to visit Moscow
7
Russia to continue providing assistance to Christians in the Middle East — Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT