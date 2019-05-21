Russia’s top brass considers switching armor to 57mm caliber

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The Russian engineering company Tecmash and the state hi-tech corporation Rostec are considering replacing 30mm guns by 57mm weapons in the armament systems of the Russian armor. Russia’s Defense Ministry is also studying this possibility, Tecmash Deputy CEO Alexander Kochkin told TASS on Tuesday.

"We are carrying out an assessment together with Rostec State Corporation and the customer represented by the Defense Ministry is conducting the relevant work," Kochkin said, replying to a question about the possibility for the Russian armor to switch to the 57mm caliber.

Today the 30mm caliber is the basic diameter of guns of Russia’s light-and medium-armored vehicles. The switchover of the entire Russian armor to the new caliber depends on available financial resources.

"The caliber change will require huge expenses on the upgrade of the operational armament and military hardware," Kochkin explained. That is why, Rostec enterprises are working in this area "on their own initiative," he added.

Several weapon systems with the new caliber were on display at the Army-2018 defense exhibition in Kubinka near Moscow last year. In particular, Russia featured a Derivatsiya-PVO air defense artillery system based on the chassis of the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle and a T-15 promising heavy infantry fighting vehicle based on the Armata platform and armed with the Kinzhal combat module with the 57mm gun and anti-tank missiles.

CEO of Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer (part of Rostec) Alexander Potapov said at the recent Milex-2019 arms show that the company intended to study various options of using 57mm guns in the interests of the Air Force, the Army and the Navy.

The Burevestnik Central Research Institute within Uralvagonzavod is engaged in developing the Derivatsiya-PVO air defense artillery system and the AU-220M ‘Baikail’ 57mm combat module.