Caspian Flotilla's ships repel 'enemy' attack during drills

Military & Defense
May 21, 6:06 UTC+3 ROSTOV-ON-DON

The press service of the Southern Military District said that 10 ships of the Caspian Flotilla took part in the drills

ROSTOV-ON-DON, May 21. /TASS/. The Caspian Flotilla's air defense forces have repelled an attack by an 'enemy' helicopter group during military drills, the press service of the Southern Military District said on Tuesday.

"Air defense forces of the flotilla's 10 ships have promptly prepared the equipment and detroyed an 'enemy' group of helicopters after locating and identifying them," the press service said.

The ships that took part in the drills included the Grad Sviyazhsk, the Uglich, the Velisky Ustyug, the Volgodonsk, the Makhachkala and the Astrakhan.

Topics
Caspian Sea Military drills
