Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian advanced armored vehicle Taifun to undergo trials at Army Games

Military & Defense
May 20, 17:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The new armored vehicle will raise the mobility of air defense troops and boost their efficiency to repel enemy air targets

Share
1 pages in this article
Taifun armored vehicles

Taifun armored vehicles

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The latest armored vehicle Taifun-PO designated for transporting the personnel of Igla surface-to-air missile systems will undergo riding tests at the ‘Clear Sky’ All-Army Games, the press office of Russia’s Southern Military District reported on Monday.

"On the second day of the ‘Clear Sky’ stage of the All-Army Contest, the riding tests of two Taifun-PO combat vehicles will be held at the Army’s Yeisk air defense training center," the press office said.

Read also

Participants in International Army Games 2018 set over 10 records during contest

The new armored vehicle will raise the mobility of air defense troops and boost their efficiency to repel enemy air targets, the Southern Military District said.

The Taifun is a family of enhanced protection armored vehicles developed by a pool of over 120 enterprises, which include the Urals Automobile Works, Kamaz truck maker, the Yaroslavl Motor Enterprise and the R&D Institute of Steel (the vehicle’s armor). The armored vehicles were demonstrated for the first time at a practice range in 2011 and at the Victory Day Parade in Moscow’s Red Square on May 9, 2014 (the Taifun-K model).

During the ‘Clear Sky’ contest, air defense teams will compete in their field skills of delivering fire against fast-speed air targets.

The Army Contest of air defense troops will come to an end on May 25. The winner team will represent Russia’s Armed Forces at the ‘Clear Sky’ international stage in August.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
14
Victory Day Parade in pictures
16
Dress rehearsal for Victory Day Parade kicks off on Moscow’s Red Square
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin to congratulate new Ukrainian president on success in Donbass settlement — Kremlin
2
Russian advanced armored vehicle Taifun to undergo trials at Army Games
3
Air defense force repels terrorist attack on Hmeymim Airbase
4
Real incomes of Russians will continue to decline in 2019 — Accounts Chamber
5
Zelensky’s position against language division should apply to religion — Lavrov
6
World demand for helicopter gunships grows, says Russia's arms exporter
7
Aeroflot refutes reports about violation of instructions by ill-fated SSJ-100 crew
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT