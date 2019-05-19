Turkey to take part in production of S-500s in cooperation with Russia - Erdogan

TASS, May 19. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan stated that Turkey will produce S-500 anti-aircraft missile systems in cooperation with Russia, Reuters reported.

According to the agency, Erdogan also confirmed that the purchase of the S-400 systems is a "done deal."

According to Turkish newspaper Haberturk, Erdogan reported that Turkey had sent 100 engineers to Russia to help make the weapons.

He noted that Turkey intends to receive the US’ F-35 fifth-generation fighter aircraft. "But sooner or later, we will receive the F-35s," Erdogan said.

In early May, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov stated that Russia values the development of technologic partnership with Turkey in air defense. "We will welcome the Turkish side’s wish to become a partner in the S-500 project," he noted.